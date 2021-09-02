Previous
Chasing the Dream ... by farmreporter
Photo 2004

Chasing the Dream ...

... that I can still run as fast as this!
This is an in-camera SOOC shot but since it is not nifty-fifty it does not quite qualify for Richard's (@vignouse) September challenge.
2nd September 2021

ace
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Very cool effect.
September 4th, 2021  
