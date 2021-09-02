Sign up
Photo 2004
Chasing the Dream ...
... that I can still run as fast as this!
This is an in-camera SOOC shot but since it is not nifty-fifty it does not quite qualify for Richard's (@vignouse) September challenge.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments: 1
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st August 2021 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
boy
,
panning
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very cool effect.
September 4th, 2021
