Photo 2091
52 Week Challenge - Red
Week 6 of the 52 Week Challenge said:
Red is the colour of drama and intrigue. Find something red to photograph this week.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3214
photos
157
followers
103
following
Views
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
13th February 2022 2:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
rose
,
low key
,
52wc-2022-w6
,
wsb-52wc-2022
