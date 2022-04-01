Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Sally @salza noticed that I do not have any shoes in my albums so she challenged me to get creative and show shoes.
I saw these shoes in a high end store and absolutely HAD to have them even though I did not have anything to go with them at the time.
So - of course, I went out and purchased a red dress with silver sequins to go with the shoes!
Those were the days when I could pull off that look.
But, I keep these shoes for the memories ... and the fact that very few people could fit into its' size 5.