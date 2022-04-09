Previous
Next
Hang in There, Spring IS on the Way by farmreporter
Photo 2130

Hang in There, Spring IS on the Way

Richard @vignouse noticed that I have a lot of photos with snow in them so he challenged me to take some spring time shots.
Well .... Mother Nature had other plans.
As you can see - we got snow again. And it has been cold. cloudy, and miserable all week as well.
My poor daffodils are trying to brighten up the yard. I am sure they will be prettier in a couple of weeks!
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@vignouse
Here is what Springtime looks like here in Glengarry this year, Richard.
My poor daffy's are wishing they could climb back to bed for another month, I am sure!
April 11th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Hopefully all the spring flowers went Safely in hiding and soon sprouting.
April 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise