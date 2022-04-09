Hang in There, Spring IS on the Way

Richard @vignouse noticed that I have a lot of photos with snow in them so he challenged me to take some spring time shots.
Well .... Mother Nature had other plans.
As you can see - we got snow again. And it has been cold. cloudy, and miserable all week as well.
My poor daffodils are trying to brighten up the yard. I am sure they will be prettier in a couple of weeks!
Here is what Springtime looks like here in Glengarry this year, Richard.
My poor daffy's are wishing they could climb back to bed for another month, I am sure!