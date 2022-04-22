Previous
Next
Such a Shame by farmreporter
Photo 2136

Such a Shame

Someone made the effort to retrieve some red telephone booths from England, and then left them to rust behind an abandoned mill.
Such a shame!
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise