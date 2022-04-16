Previous
Last to Go by farmreporter
Photo 2135

Last to Go

The fellow who bought our skid steer waited until the last minute to come and get it.
Consequently, we had to improvise a method to load it onto his trailer.
Thank goodness for thick boards and a handy slope out of the workshop!
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Wendy

