Photo 2142
Old Gnarly Tree
While the city of Calgary does have a lot of trees in it, there are not a lot of trees in the country side surrounding it.
This old gnarly tree has been around for a while, but will soon be gone as they are widening the road it is beside.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
1st May 2022 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
