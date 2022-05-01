Previous
Next
Old Gnarly Tree by farmreporter
Photo 2142

Old Gnarly Tree

While the city of Calgary does have a lot of trees in it, there are not a lot of trees in the country side surrounding it.
This old gnarly tree has been around for a while, but will soon be gone as they are widening the road it is beside.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise