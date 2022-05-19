Previous
One of the Houses by farmreporter
Photo 2146

One of the Houses

This is one of the many homes we looked at, and even put an offer on.
It was on an acreage and had lots of outbuildings. But - it was not to be. I think the home we did eventually purchase is exactly where we are meant to be.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

