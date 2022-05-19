Sign up
Photo 2146
One of the Houses
This is one of the many homes we looked at, and even put an offer on.
It was on an acreage and had lots of outbuildings. But - it was not to be. I think the home we did eventually purchase is exactly where we are meant to be.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
19th May 2022 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
