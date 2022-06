52 Week Challenge - Tell a Story

I have been neglecting 365 for the past couple of months with moving to Alberta and the stress of finding a home.

But - time to let go of the excuses and get back on board and attempt to catch up on some unfinished challenges!

I hope everyone can see that the story is 'at the farmer's market'.

Also going to tag this for the latest Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner challenge which has no theme this time around - food just has to play a central role!