Music Night at Mosquito Creek

Nanton is a busy and vibrant little town. There is always something going on and the residents are always willing to share their talents.

There is a free country music concert every Wednesday night. During the summer it is held outdoors at the campground but it moves indoors to the Community Hall in the winter.

The lady playing the fiddle (violin) grew up here in Nanton but has since moved to Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. She performs every time she comes back for a visit.