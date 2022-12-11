Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2204
December Words - Christmas Candles
Kathy
@randystreat
challenged me to select one of this week’s December words to use as my prompt for a photo. So, I used Christmas Candles (10th) .
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3385
photos
142
followers
100
following
603% complete
View this month »
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
11th December 2022 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
candles
,
dec22words
,
get-pushed-540
Wendy
ace
@randystreat
Here you go, Kathy!
December 12th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very elegant candles and I so like the Twinklie Lights behind them.
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Here you go, Kathy!