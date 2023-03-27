Previous
Drumheller HooDoo by farmreporter
Drumheller HooDoo

There were a ton of people at the hoodoos when I was there during the middle of the week on a school day. I was so surprised!
And so disappointed to see a lot of them climbing all over the sandstone formations. I even witnessed sand falling ahead of the kids sliding down them.
The hoodoos are no longer the majestic formations Hubby and I first discovered 45 years ago. Too many feet of tourists who are wearing down the soft rocks. The parks authority should have designated fenced off walking paths many years ago - but it is better late than never before all the hoodoos disappear.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Lou Ann ace
Looks otherworldly!
April 6th, 2023  
