52 Week Challenge - Upside Down by farmreporter
Photo 2350

52 Week Challenge - Upside Down

Why is it that a peanut butter and jam sandwich will always land face down when you drop it?
What a mess!
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

Annie D ace
hahaha oh yes always - great image
October 16th, 2023  
