One of the Few Days I Got Out by farmreporter
One of the Few Days I Got Out

It was New Year's Day and the sun was shining bright so Hubby and I decided to go out for a drive.
This pump jack was actually producing.
1st January 2024

Wendy

farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
