Previous
52 Week Challenge - Common Object by farmreporter
Photo 2380

52 Week Challenge - Common Object

Make a common object look extraordinary is what the challenge said.
Don't know how extraordinary this looks, but a toilet bowl handle is definitely common!
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
652% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah I really noticed when in the USA last year that you have so many types of handles - we tend to have full and half flush buttons instead
March 3rd, 2024  
Wendy ace
@koalagardens
My guest toilet has a full and half flush button but it is not nearly as photogenic as this one!
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise