Previous
Photo 2380
52 Week Challenge - Common Object
Make a common object look extraordinary is what the challenge said.
Don't know how extraordinary this looks, but a toilet bowl handle is definitely common!
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
2
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
handle
,
bw
,
toilet
,
wsb-52wc-2024
,
52wc-2024-w6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah I really noticed when in the USA last year that you have so many types of handles - we tend to have full and half flush buttons instead
March 3rd, 2024
Wendy
ace
@koalagardens
My guest toilet has a full and half flush button but it is not nearly as photogenic as this one!
March 3rd, 2024
My guest toilet has a full and half flush button but it is not nearly as photogenic as this one!