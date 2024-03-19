Previous
It Takes Three by farmreporter
Photo 2396

It Takes Three

Another statue from Spruce Meadows that I took absolute delight in.
I keep trying to find an interesting point of view using my fisheye lens. This kinda works ... I think.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise