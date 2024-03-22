Sign up
Previous
Photo 2399
Playing with Paper
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do an image where the subject of the photograph is a colour.
I interpreted that to mean monochrome and green it is!
Also for the current abstract challenge.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
1
0
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3633
photos
129
followers
98
following
657% complete
View this month »
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
22nd March 2024 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
paper
,
abstract
,
get-pushed-607
,
abstract-78
Wendy
@dkbarnett
Here is the colour green for you, Delwyn!
Thank you for the lovely challenge over the St. Pat's week!
March 23rd, 2024
