Previous
Playing with Paper by farmreporter
Photo 2399

Playing with Paper

Delwyn @dkbarnett challenged me to do an image where the subject of the photograph is a colour.
I interpreted that to mean monochrome and green it is!
Also for the current abstract challenge.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
657% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@dkbarnett
Here is the colour green for you, Delwyn!
Thank you for the lovely challenge over the St. Pat's week!
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise