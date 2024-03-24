Previous
Girl in a Car by farmreporter
Girl in a Car

Vivian Maier does it so much better.
But I think I know why and I just may get a repeat tomorrow to see if I can do better.
Here is what I tried to replicate:
https://www.vivianmaier.com/gallery/street-2/#slide-6
