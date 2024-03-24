Sign up
Previous
Photo 2400
Girl in a Car
Vivian Maier does it so much better.
But I think I know why and I just may get a repeat tomorrow to see if I can do better.
Here is what I tried to replicate:
https://www.vivianmaier.com/gallery/street-2/#slide-6
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3634
photos
129
followers
98
following
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
Views
4
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
24th March 2024 7:41pm
Tags
portrait
,
girl
,
ac-maier2
,
minimal-46
