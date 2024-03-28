Previous
Zooming in on the Action by farmreporter
Photo 2405

Zooming in on the Action

Laura @la_photographic challenged me to show motion. It is cold and snowing today so I was not about to stand beside the road as the cars went by.
Zooming in on a car inside a warm building suited me better!
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
@la_photographic
Here's some motion for you, Laura.
I will get out when the weather warms up and do some REAL motion.
March 29th, 2024  
