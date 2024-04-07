Sign up
Previous
Photo 2415
Just a Friendly Chat
April
@aecasey
challenged me to give Dutch Tilt a try. It is a fun technique.
Dutch tilt - canted or oblique camera angles - is used to enhance a disorienting or uneasy feeling in a scene.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3656
photos
131
followers
98
following
Tags
neighbour
,
conversation
,
dutch tilt
,
get-pushed-609
Wendy
ace
@aecasey
Here's my attempt at Dutch tilt, April.
So good to have willing subjects just hanging around!
April 8th, 2024
