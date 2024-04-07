Previous
Just a Friendly Chat by farmreporter
Photo 2415

Just a Friendly Chat

April @aecasey challenged me to give Dutch Tilt a try. It is a fun technique.
Dutch tilt - canted or oblique camera angles - is used to enhance a disorienting or uneasy feeling in a scene.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Wendy ace
@aecasey
Here's my attempt at Dutch tilt, April.
So good to have willing subjects just hanging around!
April 8th, 2024  
