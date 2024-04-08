Sign up
Photo 2416
52 Week Challenge - Shoot From Below
This was the first thing I thought of for this 52 Week Challenge though I do have another idea.
But this does check off this week just in case I do not get my second shot done.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3658
photos
130
followers
97
following
Life SOOC
8th April 2024 8:49pm
Tags
pov
,
oil derrick
,
wsb-52wc-2024
,
52wc-2024-w15
,
shoot from below
