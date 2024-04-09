Previous
From the Passenger Seat
From the Passenger Seat

Hubby drove for the first part of our trip to Williams Lake so I was able to catch the mountains as we drove by.
Taking pictures keeps me from going stir crazy from boredom!
9th April 2024

Wendy

@farmreporter
Christopher Cox
Stunning!
April 15th, 2024  
