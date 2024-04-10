Previous
On the Road Again by farmreporter
Photo 2417

On the Road Again

Hubby and I took a quick trip to Williams Lake to visit family.
For once there skies were clear and roads fairly quiet.
And - I was able to grab a ton of photos from the passenger seat as we were zipping along.
Wendy

