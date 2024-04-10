Sign up
Photo 2417
On the Road Again
Hubby and I took a quick trip to Williams Lake to visit family.
For once there skies were clear and roads fairly quiet.
And - I was able to grab a ton of photos from the passenger seat as we were zipping along.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3661
photos
130
followers
97
following
Tags
road
,
mountain
,
truck
,
travel
