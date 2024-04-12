Previous
Next
Exploring Pioneer Places by farmreporter
Photo 2420

Exploring Pioneer Places

I purchased an Explorer's Guide book called "Pioneer Churches along the Gold Rush Trail" to help us find these gems.
Hubby really likes to explore and I really like to take photos!
This was not in the book but I liked it anyway so you get it.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
663% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Tjis has a fabulous fine art vibe
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise