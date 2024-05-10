Previous
Speedy Creek Country ... by farmreporter
Photo 2444

Speedy Creek Country ...

... otherwise known as Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Luckily the weather was fine so we were able to travel this road.
A shot to put a smile on your face.
Wendy

*lynn ace
Haha, what a great sign!
May 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great sign
May 24th, 2024  
