Now in Saskatchewan

Heading west. Heading home from a quick visit with family in Ontario.

Stoughton is at the junction of Highways 13, 33, & 47 in Saskatchewan, Canada – and this placement has given them the name The Crossroads of Friendship. In 2011 it had a population of 649. Stoughton was originally called New Hope. The tiny settlement of New Hope was barely three years old when the Canadian Pacific Railway arrived in this part of the province in 1904.