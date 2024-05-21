52 Week Challenge - Flat Lay

Week 19 of the 52 Week Challenge is Flat Lay and the instructions say: Take a shot of items or objects laid out on a flat surface from above. Like a Birds Eye view.

Well – I am not very creative in this regard. Thinking of a theme is difficult enough, but doing justice to that theme is near impossible for me. I am sure that there are those in the 365 community who could take these exact same items and lay them out more creatively!

That being said, at least I have completed this week of the 52 week challenge - and I hope to do all 52 this year!

These are Hubby’s medals and Log Book from his 25 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces. He was a pilot first, and then served time on the ground in Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Afghanistan.

