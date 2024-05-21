Previous
52 Week Challenge - Flat Lay by farmreporter
Photo 2447

52 Week Challenge - Flat Lay

Week 19 of the 52 Week Challenge is Flat Lay and the instructions say: Take a shot of items or objects laid out on a flat surface from above. Like a Birds Eye view.
Well – I am not very creative in this regard. Thinking of a theme is difficult enough, but doing justice to that theme is near impossible for me. I am sure that there are those in the 365 community who could take these exact same items and lay them out more creatively!
That being said, at least I have completed this week of the 52 week challenge - and I hope to do all 52 this year!
These are Hubby’s medals and Log Book from his 25 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces. He was a pilot first, and then served time on the ground in Israel, Lebanon, Syria, and Afghanistan.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise