Photo 2441
Out the Kitchen Window Again
I haven't been taking a whole lot of photos lately so I thought I would upload this one taken on the same day as my crystal shot and post it in the previous blank day.
She is a sweet little thing!
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3686
photos
125
followers
96
following
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
Views
4
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
18th May 2024 3:10pm
Tags
bird
,
feeder
