Threading the Needle

Annie @annied challenged me to work with the word "sporty" in honour of the summer Olympics. She said I could interpret any way that works for me.
I had the pleasure of watching the Musical Ride at Fort McLeod, (home of the original Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride) with my daughter and grandsons. This version was low key and performed by amateur high school students but it was a fun event none the less. I immediately thought of my challenge figuring that this qualifies.
Here is some sport for you - not quite Olympic caliber though!