Previous
Next
Threading the Needle by farmreporter
Photo 2469

Threading the Needle

Annie @annied challenged me to work with the word "sporty" in honour of the summer Olympics. She said I could interpret any way that works for me.
I had the pleasure of watching the Musical Ride at Fort McLeod, (home of the original Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride) with my daughter and grandsons. This version was low key and performed by amateur high school students but it was a fun event none the less. I immediately thought of my challenge figuring that this qualifies.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
676% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@annied
Here is some sport for you - not quite Olympic caliber though!
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise