BoB - the only thing that can make this sorry shot presentable!
I was challenged to give long exposure light painting a shot for this week's get pushed challenge.
This was fun - although - as usual I did not give myself enough time or enough research to do a good job.
But, once I got over my initial intimidation on the thoughts of how to do it, I enjoyed giving it a try.
And - I will definitely give it another go someday. With better results hopefully!
Here you go, Delwyn, and thank you.
This was fun and I will definitely give it another go. It's a rather amateurish result, but it did teach me how to do it. And - it's given me ideas for other attempts.