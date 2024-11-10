Previous
Light Painting by farmreporter
Photo 2530

Light Painting

BoB - the only thing that can make this sorry shot presentable!
I was challenged to give long exposure light painting a shot for this week's get pushed challenge.
This was fun - although - as usual I did not give myself enough time or enough research to do a good job.
But, once I got over my initial intimidation on the thoughts of how to do it, I enjoyed giving it a try.
And - I will definitely give it another go someday. With better results hopefully!
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@dkbarnett
Here you go, Delwyn, and thank you.
This was fun and I will definitely give it another go. It's a rather amateurish result, but it did teach me how to do it. And - it's given me ideas for other attempts.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise