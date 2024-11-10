Light Painting

BoB - the only thing that can make this sorry shot presentable!

I was challenged to give long exposure light painting a shot for this week's get pushed challenge.

This was fun - although - as usual I did not give myself enough time or enough research to do a good job.

But, once I got over my initial intimidation on the thoughts of how to do it, I enjoyed giving it a try.

And - I will definitely give it another go someday. With better results hopefully!