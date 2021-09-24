Previous
Next
Smile by farmreporter
86 / 365

Smile

There were many barns with smiling and happy faces on them to entertain and encourage passing motorists.
This shot is taken from the passenger seat - as you can tell by the smudges of dirt on the window screen!
24th September 2021 24th Sep 21

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise