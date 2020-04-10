Previous
Next
In my fence by fayefaye
Photo 1814

In my fence

I love when the little finches land in the spaces of my fence. So cute!
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Beautiful. Wonderful detail
April 10th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great composition. Well caught.
April 10th, 2020  
Steve Jacob
Lovely fav
April 10th, 2020  
Helen K
Very pretty
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise