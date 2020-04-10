Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1814
In my fence
I love when the little finches land in the spaces of my fence. So cute!
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1814
photos
221
followers
0
following
496% complete
View this month »
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
10th April 2020 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jean
ace
Beautiful. Wonderful detail
April 10th, 2020
haskar
ace
Great composition. Well caught.
April 10th, 2020
Steve Jacob
Lovely fav
April 10th, 2020
Helen K
Very pretty
April 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close