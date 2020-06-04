Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1868
BEE Happy
I watched and photographed the bees going from one flower to the next. There is a reason they say "busy as a bee" … it's because they never stop
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1868
photos
219
followers
0
following
511% complete
View this month »
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th June 2020 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Probably the most exquisite bee shot I’ve ever seen
June 5th, 2020
Ulrika
ace
Magical! ❤️
June 5th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Absolutely stunning - what wonderful lighting, focus, and dof.
June 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close