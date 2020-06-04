Previous
BEE Happy by fayefaye
Photo 1868

BEE Happy

I watched and photographed the bees going from one flower to the next. There is a reason they say "busy as a bee" … it's because they never stop
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Faye Turner

Jane Pittenger ace
Probably the most exquisite bee shot I’ve ever seen
June 5th, 2020  
Ulrika ace
Magical! ❤️
June 5th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Absolutely stunning - what wonderful lighting, focus, and dof.
June 5th, 2020  
