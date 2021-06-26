Previous
So Very Pretty by fayefaye
Photo 2201

So Very Pretty

Thought this this was such a pretty with all the wild flowers and the american gold finch. So very pretty!
26th June 2021

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
Beautiful.
June 26th, 2021  
