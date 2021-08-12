Previous
Oh MY! by fayefaye
Oh MY!

I love this little chippy ... as it braced itself with it's little feet and paws in the middle of this tree. So friggin cute!
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Carrie Shepeard
So cute! Looks likes performing some gymnastics holding himself up like that. Nice close-up!
August 13th, 2021  
