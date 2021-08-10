Previous
Next
American Gold Finch by fayefaye
Photo 2245

American Gold Finch

I love the colour of the american gold finch. You can see this little bird from a distance with it's bright yellow feathers.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Beautiful bird, and fabulous composition
August 11th, 2021  
Barb ace
Wonderfully-focused! Fav
August 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise