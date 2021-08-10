Sign up
Photo 2245
American Gold Finch
I love the colour of the american gold finch. You can see this little bird from a distance with it's bright yellow feathers.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
2
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2245
photos
240
followers
0
following
615% complete
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th August 2021 5:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
Beautiful bird, and fabulous composition
August 11th, 2021
Barb
ace
Wonderfully-focused! Fav
August 11th, 2021
