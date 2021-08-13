Previous
The milky way by fayefaye
The milky way

Went up north to photograph the milky way. This tree is used a lot in photos with the milky way! It has a wonderful shape so I can see why people go there specifically to photograph it with the milkyway
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
