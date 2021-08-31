Sign up
Photo 2262
The fly and it's butt ...
It's interesting all the colours and textures and little hairs on the backside of a fly. The things that I find interesting!!! Lol
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
0
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
1
365
E-M1MarkII
31st August 2021 5:50am
