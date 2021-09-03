Previous
So sweet by fayefaye
Photo 2264

So sweet

I have been enjoying watching the hummingbirds that have been at my feeders the last couple of days. I think these ones are just passing through as I haven't really seem many during the summer.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
