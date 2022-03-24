Previous
The Mink by fayefaye
The Mink

So happy to find this mink running along the rocks and along the icy water edge along the beach. Soon the ice will be gone and it will be swimming along the waters edge. Such a cute little critter.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
cglist
Wow! Well-spotted!
March 24th, 2022  
