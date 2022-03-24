Sign up
Photo 2379
The Mink
So happy to find this mink running along the rocks and along the icy water edge along the beach. Soon the ice will be gone and it will be swimming along the waters edge. Such a cute little critter.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
cglist
Wow! Well-spotted!
March 24th, 2022
