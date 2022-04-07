Sign up
Photo 2392
The hawk
Found this hawk on my walk in the forest today.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th April 2022 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great capture. I love watching them, such an impressive looking bird. That eye, his focus, nothing will pass by him.
April 7th, 2022
