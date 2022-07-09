Sign up
Photo 2480
Not Full
When the Moon is not full, the stars shine more brightly
Unknown Author
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th July 2022 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
cglist
Wow! That is spectacular!
July 10th, 2022
