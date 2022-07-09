Previous
Not Full by fayefaye
Photo 2480

Not Full

When the Moon is not full, the stars shine more brightly

Unknown Author
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
cglist
Wow! That is spectacular!
July 10th, 2022  
