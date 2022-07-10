Previous
Goats Beard by fayefaye
Photo 2481

Goats Beard

I always refer to Goats Beard as the giant dandelion. They always make a cool photo. I used the trees and tall grass as my background.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
