Photo 2481
Goats Beard
I always refer to Goats Beard as the giant dandelion. They always make a cool photo. I used the trees and tall grass as my background.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th July 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
