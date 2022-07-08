Sign up
Photo 2479
Peeping Tom
Two raccoons came to my feeder this morning to eat the jelly I put out for the orioles. This one in the photo came right up to my window to see who was watching him. How cute is that face.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
0
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
