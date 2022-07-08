Previous
Peeping Tom by fayefaye
Photo 2479

Peeping Tom

Two raccoons came to my feeder this morning to eat the jelly I put out for the orioles. This one in the photo came right up to my window to see who was watching him. How cute is that face.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
