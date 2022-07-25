Previous
What's all the buzz about? by fayefaye
Photo 2494

What's all the buzz about?

Found this bee on this thistle flower. He was certainly busy at work!
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
A delightful image. The bee seems to be sitting on a pompom!
July 26th, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
Buzz worthy!
July 26th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic details on the bee and this pretty flower
July 26th, 2022  
*lynn ace
perfection
July 26th, 2022  
