Photo 2494
What's all the buzz about?
Found this bee on this thistle flower. He was certainly busy at work!
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
4
6
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th July 2022 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A delightful image. The bee seems to be sitting on a pompom!
July 26th, 2022
Elizabeth
ace
Buzz worthy!
July 26th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic details on the bee and this pretty flower
July 26th, 2022
*lynn
ace
perfection
July 26th, 2022
