Photo 2496
Bye bye Bee
I like the look of this bee flying away from me. Bye bye bee!
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2022 4:37pm
Walks @ 7
ace
Job well done, off to the next one. Such crisp detail.
July 28th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love those super sharp details and the vibrant color on the soft background.
July 28th, 2022
