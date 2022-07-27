Previous
Bye bye Bee by fayefaye
Bye bye Bee

I like the look of this bee flying away from me. Bye bye bee!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Walks @ 7 ace
Job well done, off to the next one. Such crisp detail.
July 28th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love those super sharp details and the vibrant color on the soft background.
July 28th, 2022  
