Photo 2527
Snail
This snail hanging on to the queen's anne lace plant caught my eye
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
5
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2527
photos
229
followers
0
following
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th September 2022 9:24am
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
An amazing shot!
September 7th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and an excellent shot.
September 7th, 2022
Leslie
ace
Wow
September 7th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Nature's work of art!!!
September 7th, 2022
Junko Y
ace
Exactly what
@Weezilou
said!
September 7th, 2022
