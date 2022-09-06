Previous
Snail by fayefaye
Photo 2527

Snail

This snail hanging on to the queen's anne lace plant caught my eye
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
An amazing shot!
September 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and an excellent shot.
September 7th, 2022  
Leslie ace
Wow
September 7th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
Nature's work of art!!!
September 7th, 2022  
Junko Y ace
Exactly what @Weezilou said!
September 7th, 2022  
