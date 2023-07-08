Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2721
Five little ducks sitting on a rock
Found these five little mallard babies on the rock. So cute to watch.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2721
photos
216
followers
0
following
745% complete
View this month »
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th July 2023 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Delightful with a bonus reflection of them!
July 8th, 2023
Linda Godwin
They arranged theirselves perfectly!
July 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close