Look into my eyes by fayefaye
Photo 2722

Look into my eyes

Found this little bee on a leaf. He's not a honey bee but Kind of Cool. Love it's eyes
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
