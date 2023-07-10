Sign up
Photo 2723
Lady Bug in the Wheat field
Decided to go to the wheat in hopes that there would be something interesting on the wheat. Found a Lady Bug
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
